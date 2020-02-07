PillowTalk: Becoming More Than Friends

Being best friends is in many cases the best foundation for a long lasting healthy relationship. I know that from watching someone I'm close to in my family, who married his best friend. Regretfully, from my own experience, taking that step, crossing the line from friendship to romance doesn't always work out. You can have an excellent rapport with someone but sometimes that is not enough. If you have know someone for years or perhaps decades, that's puting quite a bit on the line. You don't always know how the parties are going to react or handle the situation.

It was great to hear from Chole from Brimfield, MA who called from the car on Thursday night. She was with Tyler, someone she has known for years from what she told me. They have just started dating. I am so happy for them and I do hope that it works out well. From the sound of the song Chole dedicated to Tyler, it sounds like her heart is in the right place.

What ever your status, acquaintance, friend or a little more than a friend, we are here each weeknight sharing your favorite PillowTalk love songs, dedications and shout outs in the hope that it brings you closer to someone very special.