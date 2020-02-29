PillowTalk: Teenage Crush With 100 Year Roots Blossoms

Jim and Kim from Fairfield called PillowTalk Friday night to celebrate their one year anniversary, married. It's a relationship that was 100 years in the making. Jim told me that his family and Kim's family have known each other since about 1920. When Kim was about 15 she had a crush on Jim. Jim, who was 17 at the time, viewed her as just a little girl and focused his attention elsewhere.

This all changed a little over 4 years ago in 2015 when Kim's grandmother threw a birthday party for JIm in 2015. He was 41, she was 38. Jim called to leave his PillowTalk love message for his wife, "Your persistence over the years shows the strength and the love you have for me and I love you".

The song Jim asked for is by Ed Sheeran.