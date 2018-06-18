With Deference To The Professional

You're at work sitting at your computer working on a project. You've put 10 hours a day of passionate effort for the last five months of effort into it. Completing the project means good things for you: upward mobility in the company, prestige among your peers, and a bonus worth tens of thousands of dollars providing a better life for you and your family.

But then suddenly, a pesty coworker enters the room, interrupts your concentration and you accidentally hit the delete button. Everything you've been working on is lost. Now the pressure is on you to start over and get the job done in half the time to meet your deadline.

That's sort of what it's like to be in a golfer's shoes when someone in the crowd clicks a picture, answers a ringing cellphone, talks to their neighbor or yells something ridiculously obnoxious in the middle of their golf swing.

If there is one thing that golf requires at any level, it's concentration and focus.

At the highest, level there is so much at stake. One shot can alter a player's momentum durning a round, causing them to miss the cut, cost them the tournament on Sunday or perhaps even more costly, their first PGA victory after years of hard work. That's why the game demands absolute quiet during a golf shot. Able to hear a pin drop in soft grass quiet.

In fairness to the fans, sometimes it's very easy to forget where you are and yell out to someone, a friend, someone in your group or that long lost third cousin you haven't seen in five years who suddenly appears.

If you are going to Cromwell in the days ahead, keep in mind how lucky we are to have such a large group of the best players in the world in our backyard. On second thought, it's really their backyard. The ticket we buy is just a guest pass to a front row seat.

Be courteous, respectful and aware of what is going on. Enjoy rooting for your favorite players by being the best fans you can be. When you are near or around the field of play...Quiet.