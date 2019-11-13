PillowTalk: "Everything Around Us Just Melted Away"

How romantic is this? Dayle and her husband Louis from Salem have a date night! Like most nights PillowTalk is part of it. Dayle reached me via Facebook Messenger with a dedication on Tuesday night.. Dayle called me not too long ago and had this to say about the last PillowTalk dedication she made:

"We had such a beautiful night .. when I had you play the song for us the other night. Everything around us just melted away and it was the two of us.. loved it ! The smile on his face was priceless" On Tuesday night Dayle request Lovin' You by Minnie Riperton. They not only have a date night, but they have a bunch of songs that they consider "their songs" that they enjoy listening to together on their date nights.

Dayle's love message to Louis tonight, "For Louis, my one and only true love and soul mate. I will adore you with all my heart forever and always. Thank you for just being YOU .."

Make your own PillowTalk dedication to the one you love. Who knows? You might end up starting a trend in your relationship.