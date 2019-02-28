PillowTalk: Bridging The Gap With Dedication

Here's one of many beautiful dedications I had a chance to send out over the radio on PillowTalk on Wednesday night from Douglas. Thanks to Doug also for all of his complimentary comments:

Hi Dean,

Let me start by saying I love your program.



I’d like to dedicate “Everything” by Michael Buble to my wife and best friend, Sara. She is my rock and always gets me to find balance in life. I have a demanding career and Sara reminds me that life is about the Journey, and not the destination. For that, and many other things I am truly blessed to find the woman of my dreams. You’re the man Dean. These little things bridge amazing gaps. You have no idea how much. Thanks again kind sir. Keep up the strong presence on the air.

Thanks Dean.



Doug

Like Douglas you can reach me with your PillowTalk request, dedication or shout out by email: [email protected]

One of my great joys about hosting PillowTalk is creating relaxation for listeners driving home at the end of a very long day in many cases.

On Wednesday night, Judy from Agawam reached out to me to do just that. She needed to hear a song by Teddy Pendergrass.

Video of Michael Bublé - Everything at Madison Square Garden [Live]