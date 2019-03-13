Earth, Wind & Fire Tickets Go On Sale Friday

The legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire will return to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, July 5th at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $70.25, $60.25 and $50.25 and go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll free Charge By Phone number 1.800.745.3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00am, subject to availability.

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. Over their five-decade history they've sold out concerts all around the globe, scored eight #1 hits and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. They have since released 23 albums, eight of which have gone Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artist of all time. They have also won an impressive nine Grammy awards, including one for “Lifetime Achievement” (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.

With a sound that blends Funk, Jazz, Pop, Soul and R&B, Earth, Wind & Fire launched a musical genre that can't be confined to a specific label except their own. Whether it’s the funky and infectious “Let’s Groove,” the timeless dance classic “September” or the heartfelt “Reasons,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever. The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire’s music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing and they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere.

