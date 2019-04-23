PillowTalk: She Stole My Heart

PillowTalk began on Monday night with a dedication that carried over from my travels on Easter Sunday. I visited my brother and sister-in-law on Long Island We celebrated Easter and they took me out for Sunday brunch to celebrate my birthday just past on April 17th. I traveled by boat from Bridgeport to Port Jefferson.

On the my return trip Sunday evening with a bag of full of gifts and a silver helium "Happy Birthday" balloon, I sat across from the most adorable two year old girl in a white Easter dress with pink bows and a pacifier who was with her mom. Her mother looked across the row of chairs as the boat sailed and said to her daughter referring to me, "Did you want to wave to the man?" The little girl waved to me and looked at the balloon. Without even giving it a second thought, I leaned forward and said to both of them, "if your mom doesn't mind and says it's okay, you can have my birthday balloon" Mom smiled broadly. Her daughter was delightfully mesmerized by the balloon. Toward the end of the trip I promised them that I would play a song for them on PillowTalk. I thought a song by Martina McBride would be a good choice.

Also Monday night, I got a call from Noah in Springfield who sent out a dedication hoping that Hailey from Hampden, MA would get in touch with him as he was thinking about her. He wanted me to play a song by Aerosmith.

And in honor of Earth Day which was Monday, Lance from Canton, CT wanted me to play She Walks This Earth by Sting for his wife "The Lady Valerie."

Video of Martina McBride In My Daughter&#039;s Eyes LIVE w/ lyrics

Video of Aerosmith - I Don&#039;t Want to Miss a Thing (Video)