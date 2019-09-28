PillowTalk: "So Much Better Because You're Here"

Liz from Newington called PillowTalk on Friday night to wish her daughter Amberlynn "Happy Birthday". In the middle of it all, her voice broke with emotion.

"Hi Amberlynn this is your mom Liz from Newington, Just calling to wish you a Happy 26th Birthday". "The day you were born", she paused..."I didn't quite no how to handle it when I was told you were special needs. And what I didn't know is that you have provided the best gift ever. And that my life would be so much better because you're here. So I pray for many more years to come. And I hope that God will bless you with the best birthday ever. Happy Birthday, sweetheart. Mommy loves you!"

Liz asked that I play, "In My Daughter's Eyes" by Martina McBride.