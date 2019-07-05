PillowTalk: They Hadn't Danced Together In A Long Time

Ed and Lisa from East Hampton have known each other for 42 years. For 39 of those years they have been married. Ed called PillowTalk on Friday night to request a song and told me that it has been many years since he and his wife have danced together. He asked that I play their wedding song they chose in 1980. It's Longer by Dan Fogelberg.

Ed's message: "Hi Lisa this is your husband Ed. We have been together 42 years and I have loved you for every moment of them. I know it hasn't been easy But, you know what? I'm going to be with you for ever until the end of time".

I played the song and sent out Ed's message to Lisa. Ed called me back on the PillowTalk love lines afterwards to tell me that when his wife heard their wedding song on the radio they started dancing with each other at home. That left Ed in tears and Lisa with a huge grin on her face from ear to ear.

The power of a PillowTalk dedication. I love it when that happens.