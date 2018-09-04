PillowTalk: Best Summer Love Songs Of Summer 2018

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer.

Was the summer of 2018 one in which you had your first crush? Did you fall in love for the first time? Did you find true love? Did you have an intense summer fling that burned brightly, but has fizzled into a lingering memory? Did you rekindle the romance with an old flame?

What songs did you hear on vacation, at the beach or under the stars that will take you back to the people and places that made this summer a memorable one?

Here are a few that were part of the soundtrack of the summer of 2018.

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Lights Down Low - Max

Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha f/Florida Georgia Line

Girls Like You - Maroon 5

No Tears Left To Cry - Ariana Grande