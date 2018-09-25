PillowTalk: Love Messages Lite Up Lives

A variety of PillowTalk dedications showed all the colors of love on Monday night.

We brought Blake from West Hartford a little closer to Jessica from Simsbury. Sounds like things are fairly fresh and new and we are anxious to find out what is going to happen next. A Jason Mraz song captures the feelings of the moment. Blake says, " Jessica I can't wait to make and share more memories with you". Well put Blake. I came to find out that Blake and I attended the same elementary school at different times having grown up in West Hartford.

Vicki from Bristol offered this beautiful sentiment in a dedication to her good friend. "My friend Roxanne is the epitome of all the wonderful things a woman should be". She asked me to come up with a song. Off the top of my head I came up with one by Lou Rawls.

Carla from Waterbury just recently turned 27. Her uncle Jeff from Middletown had a message to her he just had to get out, even though it's a day late. Especially because it was a day late. Jeff wanted to wish her a happy birthday Hopes that she had a great one and to let her know how much he really does love her. Uncle Jeff knows that she loves Lady Gaga.

Video of Jason Mraz - I&#039;m Yours [Official Video]

Video of LADY LOVE~LOU RAWLS