PillowTalk: Sweet Bristol Couple Celebrates Their 4th

"He's in the store. I'm watching him" Rosemarie from Bristol said to me about her husband Mark on the PillowTalk love lines.

She was calling in her dedication to her husband and didn't want him to know. She was trying to surprise him on their 4th anniversary so he would hear their dedication on the radio when he got in the car with my help. We were trying to time it just right.

What made it even stranger, I had just finished looking at our Lite 100.5 WRCH Facebook page. Much earlier in the day, a girl named Rosemarie had "liked us" on our Facebook page.

Her gesture was such a positive one that I was thinking about playing a song for her. I couldn't help but notice how happy she was in her photos with the man in her life. Moments later shortly after 8, the PillowTalk love lines rang and the person who was on the other end of the telephone was the same lady I had just finished reading about on Facebook.

The icing on the cake of the whole situation was the beautiful dedication she made to her husband Mark: "I love You, Happy 4th Anniversary. I love you more now than I ever did".