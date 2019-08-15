Spending a lot of time around the town of Farmington recently, I couldn't help but notice the signs for The Farmington Valley Classic on September 21, 2019.

We're talking polo match here. Gates open at 3PM. The polo match is scheduled from 5-8PM.

Farmington Polo Club has been in existence since the late 1920's. The Farmington Polo Grounds was the club's home until the mid 1970's. New owners brought polo back to the grounds in 2017.

Over the years, I've seen glimpses of a match but knew very little about the sport.

Here are 10 things to know about polo that will help you appreciate the game.

- Object of the game - Score more goals than the other team.

- Players hit the ball with a mallet toward the goal while on horseback.

- Four players on horseback known as mounts on each team.

- Each player 1,2,3,4 has a specific role on offense and covers an opposing player on defense.

- Played on a field 300 yards X 160 yards with a goal 8 yards wide at each end.

- Teams change ends when a goal is scored.

- The match is played in 4 to 8 plays called Chukkas.

- Each play last 7 minutes.

- Players can pass the ball to teammates.

- The match is officiated by two umpires and a "third man" if the two umpires can't agree.

For more information visit The Farmington Valley Classic Facebook page.