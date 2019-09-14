PillowTalk: Under The Full Harvest Moon

PillowTalk love songs were the perfect soundtrack for relaxing under a full harvest moon on Friday the 13th. Meghan, who was in Rocky Hill called me up to request an appropriate song for the occasion. She wasn't the only one down by the ferryboat landing.

She told me that "The ferryboat is sleeping and were all here just enjoying the full harvest moon." We came up with Moondance by Van Morrison to make it a memorable PillowTalk night.

Video of Van Morrison Moondance

Janelle, originally from Boston, lives in Danbury now and had a beautiful dedication for her husband on Friday night.

"This is Janelle your wife. I would like to dedicate a special song to you. To always know that when you think of me, that we are beautiful together and our life is beautiful as we made it. I love you and I wish nothing but the best for us. Family, friends and everyone who is listening have a wonderful night and enjoy life to the fullest."

The song she dedicated is by James Blunt.