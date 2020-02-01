PillowTalk: Our Cup Runneth Over With Your Requests

Non-stopped requests and dedications from the get go Friday night on PillowTalk. Kaitlyn from Manchester wanted me to play a request for her mom while they were riding in the car together. We sent Dog Days Are Over by Florence and the Machine out to Kathy. Kaitlyn wanted to thank her mother for all she has ever done for her and make sure she knows how much she loves her.

Rosemary from Agawam wanted me to play a song for her six month old grandson, Caden.who lives in Enfield. Rosemary says, "He is so cute. We read to him every day. We bought him a book today. When he saw it, his eyes got so big." It sounds like Caden is off on the right foot. The rest of what's in Rosemary's heart is in a song by Johnny Mathis.

Congratulations to Carter of West Hartford. He turned 45 on Friday. His good friends Dave and John took him out for pizza for his birthday and on the way home they topped everything off by sending Carter best wishes in a PillowTalk dedication. Thanks for listening every night, Carter. Happy Birthday from PillowTalk.

Video of Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over (2010 Version)

Video of JOHNNY MATHIS ~ The Twelfth Of Never ~.wmv