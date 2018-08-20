PillowTalk: Featured Love Song Videos Of The Night

Summer love is alive and well. Thanks for connecting with your special someone and lighting up the PillowTalk love lines.

Max from Clinton checked in with us to let his girlfriend Rachel from Glastonbury know that he was thinking of her while he was on his way over. Max knows that Rachel loves the music of George Harrison. We found a song that fits.

Michelle from Higganum had her friend Barbara from Deep River over and wanted to help her through a difficult time with a dedication to inspire with some help from James Blunt.

Peter from Tarpon Springs, Florida was in town hanging out with Melissa from Mystic. A song by Toto helped make their precious get together memorable.

