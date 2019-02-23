PillowTalk: Weekend Dedication Sampler

We made it. Another week of hard work, winter cold and an uphill climb.Listeners turned to PillowTalk to relax and reconnect with each other.

Friday night started with a first listener request from Sue. Sue was driving through town with her "Hubby" and zipped off an email to me for a request. They were listening on their way to Connecticut to visit their son. Sue gave me a choice of three songs by either Starship, Simon and Garfunkel or Juice Newton. Since she was driving with her husband, I chose the most intimate message and went with Juice Newton. Enjoy this live performance.

Roger and Denise from Avon are back together again after 30 years. There's a lot of happiness there as you might imagine. They dated when they were classmates at Avon High School ('81). They went their separate ways at the time and through marriages that didn't work. Facebook brought them back together again. Roger says, " She loves my four kids as if they're her own". Roger requested a song by the Jeff Healey Band.

Lady Gaga music was the choice requested by Maureen in Manchester and the song Michael of Clinton sent out to Maria in Wallingford. Michael's message: "I'll love you forever. I'm grateful that you came into my life".

Video of Juice Newton - The Sweetest Thing LIVE

Video of The Jeff Healey Band - Angel Eyes