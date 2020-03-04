PillowTalk: Every Call Is A Special Occasion

PillowTalk dedications can be inspired by anything at anytime. It could be memories in the aftermath of a family wedding. It could be someone missing a parent. It could be a thank you or it could be for no real reason at all just because you are thinking of someone.

Joshua called to congratulate his friends Arlene and Sammy after their wedding this past weekend. He was thinking about them and missing them. He requested their first dance song by The Temptations.

Bethany from Middletown was thinking of her dad Douglas on what would have been his birthday. To help her cope, we played a song by Luther Vandross.

Robert from New Britain wanted to thank the crew over at New Britain General Hospital for helping him through a rough patch with a song by Andrew Gold.

Richard from Lebanon, CT was thinking of Sarah, his wife of 43 years while he was driving along on his way home and felt like sending a John Denver song to her.

Video of The Temptations - My Girl

Video of Luther Vandross - Dance With My Father

Video of Andrew Gold - Thank You For Being A Friend (Official Music Video)