PillowTalk: A Better Life

On Wednesday night, Chris in Wallingford reached out to us to play a Phil Collins song for his girlfriend Valencia in East Haven. He wanted to let her know that he loves her very much and he hopes to see her very soon.

A nicely expressed PillowTalk dedication from first time calleer to the love lines, Ed from Bolton on Wednesday night. Ed and his wife Sharon were fixed up by their mutual friend, George about 15 years ago. They have been married for 12 years. Ed's message to his wife Sharon: "I love you. Life has been so much better since I met you. Ed wanted me to play a Mary Chapin Carpenter version of a John Lennon song, Grow Old With Me.

Video of Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight (Official Music Video)