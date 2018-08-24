PillowTalk: Happy To Risk A Second Chance

Lisa from Watertown called me on the PillowTalk lines on Thursday night really excited about what has just happened and what is about to happen.

She and Wesley used to date. They broke up at the time. Lisa got married to someone else, raised a family and got divorced. Wesley did just about the same thing but along different and separate path.

Within the last week or two, Lisa reached out to find Wesley on Facebook. Even though Wesley is far away, they have reestablished the relationship that ended 25 years ago. Lisa told me on the PillowTalk love lines, "I am looking forward to getting to know him all over again."

That's great news and it's wonderful to get a second chance at love. The flame still burns. Best of luck to both of you and thanks for sharing your good fortune with us on PillowTalk.