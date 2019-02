Legendary guitarist Peter Frampton has confirmed Peter Frampton Finale – The Farewell Tour with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. The tour will feature special guest Jason Bonham, performing at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday, September 2nd at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $59.00, $49.00 and $39.00 and go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll free Charge By Phone number 1.800.745.3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, March 2nd at 10:00am, subject to availability.

Peter Frampton remains one of the most lauded artists in Rock history. Most recently, Frampton performed as part of “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert as well as receiving the “Les Paul Innovation” Award at the 2019 NAMM Show’s 34th annual TEC Awards. He also just celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top – selling live records of all time, with over 17 million copies sold worldwide.

Further details on Peter Frampton Finale – The Farewell Tour with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening are available at frampton.com.