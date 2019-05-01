PillowTalk: This Time It Was Love

Last night I felt like the fourth runner on a relay team. Getting a family of listeners home on the last leg of their journey. A role that I welcome. Amanda and Chris from Berlin contacted me from their car on their way home from Fenway Park. Lots of fun especially when the Red Sox win 5-1 but still a long drive at the end of a long day.

Amanda and Chris have known each other since church when they were pre-teens. Chris is four years older. I think Amanda told me she was about 11 years old when they first met.

About 10 years later, Amanda was working at a diner in Connecticut when Chris walked in. She immediately liked what she saw. Chris had turned into something special. Rather than Chris asking Amanda out on a date, Amanda told Chris right then and there, "We're going out."

Amanda still had enough energy to make the call to PillowTalk. Amanda wanted Chris to know how much she still loves him. She asked that I play a song by Loggins & Messina.