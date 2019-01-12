PillowTalk: Keeping Each Other Warm

A warm, romantic PillowTalk love message is the best and quickest remedy for an ice cold night in Southern New England. Here's a sample of some of the dedications friends and lovers shared by the fire on Friday night.

Malcolm from Farmington called to send a shout out to Josie from Farmington: "Josie you are the best friend that I've ever had. I am so thankful to have you in my life". He'll never be the same.

Joanne from Middletown sent a message to Gregory:"I love you, Stay safe! I'd love to see you again. Please call and get in touch". Her song request was by Mariah Carey.

PillowTalk loyal listener Keith got in touch with PillowTalk via instant message on Facebook." I want to play Cool Night by Paul Davis for my lovely wife Rebekah".

Video of Camila Cabello - Never Be the Same (Official Music Video)

Video of Mariah Carey - Always Be My Baby