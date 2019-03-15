PillowTalk: Best Wishes For Mom

PillowTalk got off to a great start on Thursday night with a very sweet dedication. Loretta from Hartford go in touch with me early on the love lines to send a special love message to her stepmom.

"Hope you have a great day at work tomorrow mom. I love you very much". Her pick was the big hit by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Tony from Waterbury reached out to PillowTalk for us to play a song for one of his best friends in memory of Juanda. "You will never be forgotten." was his PillowTalk love message.

Glad to hear from Mark in Enfield after quite awhile. He asked that I play a song with special meaning by Chicago for his friend, Rihanna.

Video of Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Video of Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men - One Sweet Day