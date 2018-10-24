PillowTalk: 55 Is Just Their Speed

You can hear the warmth in Shirley's voice when she calls the PillowTalk love lines. You can hear the love she has for her man, Clint. Shirley and Clint are from Manchester.

They met in church. Things developed gradually. They kept talking and slowly fell in love. The conversation is still going 55 years later.

Thank you for turning to PillowTalk and making us a part of your special celebration. Shirley's message to her husband: " I will always love you. I've loved you forever".

A song by Kenny Rogers adds to the meaning of their 55th wedding anniversary.