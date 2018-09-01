PillowTalk: Back In Their Lives

PillowTalk dedications are a labor of love. Friday night we brought long distance friends and lovers closer together and celebrated special occasions.

A big shout out to Cephus in West Hartford who celebrated his 60th Birthday! Cephus loves all kinds of music but is a huge Beatles fan. His song of choice for his birthday, In My Life. Lots of love too from his wife Sally and family and friends.

Jodi in Waterbury has reconnected with Donna from Southington. Jodi used to baby sit for Donna's two children. They have been friends for over 30 years and Jodi is so happy to have Donna back in her life. A song from Skylark has special meaning and brings back memories.

Brenda from MA has reconnected with Peter in OH. They used to date but broke up and went their separate ways. Brenda wants Peter to know that he is still a special person in her life. A song by Dave Loggins has special meaning.

Video of The Beatles - In My Life

Video of SKYLARK, WILDFLOWER