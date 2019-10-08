PillowTalk: There When You Need Someone

There are so many different aspects involved in a relationship. Sometimes just having someone there to provide comfort and support is the most important thing. That seemed to be the case on Monday night.

Listeners didn't have to be married to appreciate their partner. Just someone who was supportive and being able to count on someone was needed the most. Bethany from Hartford thinks of Sherman from Windsor as a very close and dear friend. Her PillowTalk love message: "Thank you for being there and all your support." Bethany suggested I play any love song by Elton John.

Video of Elton John - Can You Feel the Love Tonight (From &quot;The Lion King&quot;/Official Video)

Kimberly and Marc from Vernon felt the same way and even did return dedications to each other. Kimberly's message to Marc: " Thank you for being there all the time. Atlantic Starr is what Kimberly wanted to hear. Mark would call back about 1 and a half hours later to hear a song by Dan Hill and a message: "Thank you for being there when I needed you."

Video of Atlantic Starr - Always (Official Music Video)