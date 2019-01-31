PillowTalk: Best Friends Back Together Again

Warm PillowTalk dedications helped listeners through probably one of the coldest nights of the year.

They are almost like twin sisters. Milly in Springfield was about 28 when she lost contact with her best friend Elizabeth. They have known each other for about 30 years. They have been together since and they t found each other "Since she found me, we have been together. She's more than a friend. She's more like a sister. She's been there for me. We've been there for each other. Words can't say how much she means to me". Milly requested you've got a friend, by James Taylor.

Bobby got a hold of me via email:

"Hey Dean, my name is Bobby and I wanna dedicate With You by Mariah Carey to Alexis and thank her for being the loving person she is. Also for keeping me warm tonight :) Be safe and stay warm!" He was nice enough to write back after hearing his song: "Thanks you Dean! I'm huge fan of your show on WRCH. It was so nice of you to email me back. I heard With You on my way into work tonight. Your awesome thanks again :)"

Tommy got a hold of me on the love lines with a song for Tera. They've been together for the last six months. "We actually met on the lake through a mutual friend. Tera has won my heart ever since the day I saw her." How was Tommy staying warm tonight? " I just left the gym, my car is nice and warm. I'm going back inside for the rest of the night". Lady In Red is the song that will keep him thinking warm thoughts of Tera.

Video of &quot;You&#039;ve got a Friend&quot; By: James Taylor

Video of Mariah Carey - With You