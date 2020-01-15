PillowTalk: "Six Months Ago We Looked At Each Other That Way"

Juanda in Hartford has known Jeno for more than 30 years. Juanda told her story to PillowTalk:

"Well my mom died when I was seven years old. His mom sort of help my mother toward the end of her illness. My mother passed away 40 years ago. His father was my father's best friend. My father taught him how to play baseball...and my brother.

So we sort of spent a lot of time together in Puerto Rico, but we never looked at each other THAT way. We actually found...both families were found through Facebook through a friend. So we all connected back, but we kept talking to each other. He got divorced and I came by myself. So, now we'll probably say about six months ago? I would think, five or six months ago we actually looked at each other THAT way. After we've seen each other after 30 years. It's been a very powerful connection".

Juanda wanted me to choose the song. One that seemed to sum up the situation is by Vannesa Williams.

Video of Vanessa Williams - Save The Best For Last (Official Video)

