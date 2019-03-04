PillowTalk:"So Blessed And Extremely Lucky"

I love this video! Watch it if you haven't seen it. It's all about the happiness of love and relationships. Sometimes dedications roll in that are just so beautiful, genuine and transparent that you just have to share them.

Here's one from Chris in West Hartford for his wife Elizabeth. It was a PillowTalk dedication that came to me via email. You can email your request or dedication to me at [email protected]. Chris from West Hartford wrote:

Hello Dean,

I hope all is well with you.

I'd like to request the song 1234 by Plain White T's, it was played at our wedding. I've been so blessed and extremely lucky to be married to this wonderful incredible talented super mother of my two beautiful children 3yrs and 2 months. I just would like to say that my life didn't start until I met my wife; we've only been married 8 years now and it had been amazing, I'm so happy that I get to share this journey with her and I would like to say, thank you and I love you.

Thank you Dean

Regards,

Chris

West Hartford