PillowTalk: Reaching Out And Looking Ahead

It had been a while seen we had heard from David in Plainville on the PillowTalk love lines. I think he told me it's about two years. He didn't want the day to go by without wishing his cousin Sydney in Saratoga Springs, NY a very Happy Birthday.

His message: Hi Sydney this is David. I'm looking forward to our visit to Mohegan Sun at the end of the month for the wine festival and I just want to wish you a very happy birthday, today. Love your cousin, David."

The festival David is referring to is The Sun Wine and Food Fest happening at Mohegan Sun, January 24th-27th. David chose a song by Aaron Neville for his cousin's special day.

How good is Aaron Neville live? Watch him sing, Don't Take Away My Heaven.