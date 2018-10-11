PillowTalk: The Best Point In Her Life at 50

Gloria has always thought of Connecticut as home. She spent the last seven years in Texas in a relationship that wasn't the best. She's temporarily staying with her son Charlie in Willimantic and she turns 50 this Saturday.

After that, she plans to move to another Connecticut town to reestablish some roots.

"This is the best time of my life", she told me when she called me to make a PillowTalk dedication on Wednesday night. "I have a 19 month old granddaughter, Zoe Rose who's smile gives me a reason to get up every day and my mother turns 70 this Saturday".

What does Gloria plan to do on her birthday? She plans to take a three day weekend and relax. After all she has been through and how she feels right now, she wanted so inspiration from Gloria Gaynor.

She said that she has been listening to PillowTalk since her son was a young boy and continued to listen when she lived in Texas, Thank you Gloria! Welcome Home.