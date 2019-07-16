PillowTalk: Full Circle After 40 Years

At the time they were both young kids and both in Wallingford to see The Osmonds. Eileena (pronounced E-I-leena) was at the first of several shows with her mother. Before leaving Wallingford she would purchase tickets for The Osmonds last show in the series.

She would also meet in the crowd and strike up a conversation with Donald. She and Donald would exchange phone numbers and shortly thereafter begin dating. After a while, life got in the way, splitting them up and sending them in different directions.

That was until about a year ago when Eileena was in Las Vegas to see Donny Osmond perform and Eileena's Donald was in Las Vegas to see Celine Dion. They rekindled their romance and plan to get married this November. They are both living in North Haven now and Eileena called on Monday night to make a PillowTalk dedication with a request for a song by Jim Brickman featuring Donny Osmond.