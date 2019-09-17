PillowTalk: "Thanks For The Best 3 Years Of My Life"

Tried to coach a teenage listener who is going through the pain of a breakup on Monday night. It is pretty fresh but at the point when the gravity of the discomfort begins to weigh on you. Breakups are never easy. After all, you put your heart out there and have had someone in your life who brought you happiness. Now you have to deal with the perceived loss of that person going away.

Nothing is permanent in life. That's why you have to appreciate each moment as the gift it is. It's here...it's gone. That's why staying in the moment you are in is the best medicine. That's reality. Not missing what came before and not wishing for a future you want, but may never come to be.

You go through enough of them and you develop a pretty thick skin and realize that each one of them is life experience to be learned from. Whatever the outcome, there is a richness of life and living involved in each one. I have come to the believe in my own life, that when it's right... it will be right.

In the mean time don't waste time in a "reality" that was or one that will never be. Treat yourself well. This is moment for self care. A time to heal. A time to rest. A time to do things for yourself that you have always wanted to do. You are free. Free to do want you want with anyone you want. Go forward and while you are doing all those things you will meet someone who wants you, needs you, appreciates you and gets you.

There are millions of people out there to experience. There's lot of ground to cover getting to understand the world we live in, and time is limited.