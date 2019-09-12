PillowTalk: Girlfriend Fix Up Lasted Almost 60 Years

Some people never find their life partner. Sometimes the "partnership" is short-lived. If you are very lucky, you meet the love of your life or soulmate and share the rest of a long life together for decades.

Joan from Wallingford called the PillowTalk love lines Wednesday night and told me about her husband Bill. Joan needed a prom date when she was attending that all girls catholic school. Her good friend Marie had her eyes on Joe but thought her friend Bill would be a good match for Joan.

Marie also spent quite a bit of time convincing Joan's mother that Bill was a good guy and would be right for her daughter. After all, BIll was 17 and Joan only 16. As it turned out Joan's mother had nothing to fear. Bill and Joan were married for over 50 years Had Bill not passed away, it would have been 60 years as of this past July 4th.

Joan loves Bill now more than ever and misses him terribly. She called me back to let me know that the song I chose and the message I sent out on PillowTalk made her night. Joan's dedication made our night too!.