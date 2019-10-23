PillowTalk: Something For Everyone

Another bunch of great PillowTalk dedications starting with one for the youngest among us. Wishing Colton a very happy 3rd Birthday this week from his mother Maggie and sister Honey. Wishing him sweet dreams on a PillowTalk night on his birthday, we went with a song by Roy Orbison. Happy Birthday Colton. May you have many more!

Nice to hear from Joanne in Morris, CT reaching out with appreciation to her husband Tony. Joanne has been going through some health issues. Tony has been there all the way. She wanted to thank Tony for being her rock and always being there for her. She feels blessed to have Tony with her along the way.

Ann from Windsor driving home wanted me to come up with a song for her. I asked her, Who played the last concert that you went to? Her Answer Springsteen. Thanks for listening Ann! We are more than happy to smooth out the ride and help you relax.

Enjoy these live concert performances.

Video of ROY ORBISON - IN DREAMS - LIVE1988 (HQ-856X480)

Video of Rascal Flatts - Bless The Broken Road