PillowTalk: Helps Taxi Squad Through The Night

Thanks to all the folks at Bradley International Airport In Windsor Locks. I know that travelers to and from the airport always keep the lite on at night because PillowTalk helps people relax on their journey. Word gets back to me. Workers call from time to time on the love lines to get themselves through the night at work.

I received a nice email on Tuesday night from Brenda asking me to play a song for her crew:at Bradley:

Hi Dean,

We work at Bradley Airport. We are listening right now.

My employees’ names are Curtis, Denasia , Malik and Miranda.

Would you please play a song to show my staff how much I appreciate them?

The song is I Gotta Feeling by The Black Eyed Peas. It will show my appreciation for them.

Thanks again,

Brenda

You can get your PillowTalk request, dedication or shout out to me via email - [email protected]. Send it to me, then turn on PillowTalk tonight and relax with your special someone from 8pm until Midnight weeknights.