PillowTalk: "The One" How Do You Know?

I was at a gathering of friends recently. Sitting next to me was a woman who was married previously but is currently single. We covered a lot of topics.

At one point the conversation came around to relationships. She asked me, "Have you ever found "The One"? Being single, at least at this point, I would have to answer "No".

I have met several woman over my lifetime who I have felt extremely comfortable with, communicated clearly with, felt the energy of attraction to or thought they could possibly be the one but for some reason never spelled out happily ever after. I have even had a sense that I've gotten closer to the one with each relationship.

I have heard quite a few people state, "You'll know it when it happens". I have always found this interesting. What happens? Do you hear the angels sing? Does someone hold your gaze for four and a half minutes? Do you start giggling like kids in kindergarten as your hearts connect?

How do you know? You could be in a relationship or married today and a split, cheating scandal, or divorce could be around the next corner. It seems to me this would be especially true if you're taking each other for granted or being inattentive to the other.

Are there any guarantees? The present moment maybe. Only time will tell if that person next to you who has been there since day one, who you continue to trust and believe in was "The One".

I'd be interested to know if your own experience has given you a different perspective.