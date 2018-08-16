PillowTalk: He Loves Her This Much

Congratulations to Becca from Portland and Adam from Meriden. They got engaged on Memorial Day in May. Adam called PillowTalk on Wednesday night to make a PillowTalk dedication by playing her a love song. How much does Adam love Becca?

He said to me, " I love her so much that she can't even realize how much I love her". That's a lot of love and it sounds like it's not about to run out soon.

I asked Adam if they have set a date yet. He said that they hope to get married some time next year. Good luck to both of you and thanks for sharing your happiness with the listeners of PillowTalk