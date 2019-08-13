What The Heck Is A Sphygmomanometer?

It's that thing with a cuff that a health professional wraps around your arm then inflates by squeezing a balloon to messure your blood pressure.

Your blood pressure is the pressure of your blood on the blood vessels. Having high blood pressure can put people at risk for heart disease, heart attack or stroke.

The two numbers you want to know are the systolic pressure which represents your blood pressure when your heart beats and the diastolic pressure which represents your blood pressure when your heart rests between beats.

On Thursday, August 15th, Farmington Valley VNA will offer free blood pressure screening at the Avon Public Library, 281 Country Club Road in Avon.

