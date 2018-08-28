PillowTalk: Heart To Heart Connections

Your instant messages, your emails and your phone calls filled Monday night with human connections heart to heart. Right off the bat we heard from Michael on the PillowTalk love lines from Hartford trying to make a connection on the radio with Valerie from Berlin. A dropped phone call in the midst of my conversation with Michael forced me to improvise. Michael's message: "I'm thinking of you and I'm always here for you even during a difficult time". I chose, You're My Best Friend.

Ryan reached me by email, concerned about his Aunt Meg from North Haven who suddenly lost a dear friend of about 20 years today. He asked me to chose. I played a song from the heart and soul by Bill Withers.

I was thrilled to hear from Kim Jo for the first time by instant message on Facebook. It looks like Kim Jo and Mark just returned from Pennsylvania. It took me a while to respond but I sent out a song to both of them by Christina Perri.

Video of Queen - You&#039;re My Best Friend

Video of Bill Withers Lean On Me