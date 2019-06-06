PillowTalk: " A Special Way To Say I Love You"

PillowTalk dedications are heating up along with the weather and coming from just about everywhere. Thanks to Jesse from Phoenix, AZ for getting in touch with us via Facebook Messenger. He requested the new song by Madonna featuring Swae Lee. Madonna is about to go out on tour to promote her new album, Madame X.

Victor from Windsor offered this graceful and articulate dedication to Dominique of Mansfield. About his PillowTalk dedication he said, " This is a special way to say I love you. I'm looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you." Victor put an exclamation point on his dedication with a song from Percy Sledge.

Kim from Vernon called to share a song with special meaning with her son Pierce. The song by Bonnie Tyler is one that Kim used to sing with her son when he was younger. Kim's message to Pierce: "Your mom and the family love you. You are their miracle."

Video of Madonna, Swae Lee - Crave (Official Music Video)

Video of Percy Sledge - When A Man Loves A Woman (Live)