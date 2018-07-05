PillowTalk: Strengthening Family Ties

Being apart from those you love the most is not only difficult, it can be devastating. PillowTalk reaches out across the miles to help families stay connected.

Pearl from Connecticut hasn't seen her sister Shirley in Kentucky in several years. They talk on the phone, and PillowTalk dedications help them stay connected. We sent Kenny and Dolly's big hit Islands In The Stream long distance.

Bruce from South Hadley called PillowTalk to reach out to his daughter Ellie with a dedication and a song. Dad loves and misses his daughter. Bruce wants her to know that she always has a special place in his heart. He requested I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack to send a message.