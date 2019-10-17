PillowTalk: Turning Things Around For Don & Suzanne

Don from New Britain has been a fan of PillowTalk for years. Thank you, Don for being so complimentary. He has done many dedications and seemly been in pursuit of Suzanne from Old Lyme for quite a long time.

It seems like it hasn't always been smooth sailing exactly. Wednesday night though a PillowTalk dedication proved to be successful.

Don told me it had to be a Celine Dion song, of my choice. Always the optimist, I chose A New Day Has Come. After I did the dedication, I received a callback from Don. He told me that a lunch date was immediately established for the end of this week. Success! I love when that happens.

Video of Céline Dion - A New Day Has Come (Official Video)

Thanks to Kathy from Simsbury for calling late Wednesday night. It seems I changed my customary closing signing off that I have been using for some time on PillowTalk. Kathy was very concerned that perhaps I wouldn't be returning the next night. Kathy was noticeably upset and couldn't sleep. She told me, "It's just not the same without you". I told her not to worry and that I planned to be here. Kathy you made my week!.