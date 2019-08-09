PillowTalk:"She's The Only Woman I've Ever Loved"

Michael met Jean in 1976. He was 15 years old. She was 13. Jean and Marianne were best friends. Marianne's boyfriend was Frank. Frank is Michael's brother.

Best friends Jean and Marianne had just returned home from a great day of fun at the beach. Marianne came home to her boyfriend Frank's house.. Frank and his brother Michael were both in the yard. Jean was with her friend Marianne. That's when Michael saw Jean for the first time.

Michael told me on the PillowTalk love lines, "It was love at first sight. She is the only woman I have ever loved. I love her with my whole soul." Michael and Jean have been married for 34 years. Marianne is now Michael's sister in law. We played their wedding song by the group Heatwave.

Thanks to Michael for sharing his beautiful love story.