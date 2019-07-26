PillowTalk:" You're Never Gonna Hit Me Again

My conversation on Thursday night with JoAnn from Andover started with her talking about her mother going to see Gladys Knight in concert at Mohegan Sun Arena. We ended up talking about her marriage of 42 years to the man who has always been her hero. JoAnn is a Gym Teacher. She has a friend who is also a Gym Teacher. Her Gym Teacher friend's partner had been taking Karate lessons from this guy named George.

The Gym Teacher friend and her partner realized that George was single so they played match maker and fixed up George and JoAnn. JoAnn told me that she did take one karate class with George. But only one. She said George is a double black belt and during class took the brunt of one hit. That was it. She told him, "If we're going to stay together, you're never going to hit me again".

All is well and they have been together 44 years. JoAnn wanted George to know that he is her hero. And she loves Gladys Knight and had very kind words about my work on the radio on PillowTalk.