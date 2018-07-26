PillowTalk: Proud Mom Celebrates Letter

Denise from Burlington is happy for and proud of her 16 year old daughter, Shannon. It would appear from talking to her mom, when she called PillowTalk, that Shannon is college bound. She took one step closer to realizing that goal on Wednesday.

Mom really couldn't go into detail, but did say that her daughter received a very positive letter from a college she would love to attend.

In a world where kids are under a lot of pressure to be successful, and parents are so goal oriented, I found her mother's advice going forward to be interesting refreshing and very balanced.

Denise wanted Shannon to know how proud her mother is of her. " I want to remind her to work hard, but also to have fun." A song by Cyndi Lauper kept the mood Lite!