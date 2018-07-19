PillowTalk: First Date In Depth In 2008

David and Melissa met at Simsbury High School. Things got a little more serious when they went on their first date in 2008. They met for coffee at Starbucks. According to David, they were very specific from the very beginning as to what they were looking for in a husband, wife or life partner. They were so committed to each other that they helped each other make it through college.

They just celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple. Originally, they agreed on various roles to handle certain things in their relationship. In their first year of marriage David told me that some of those things have changed. A couple of things that remain the same for example are that David is still responsible for taking out the garbage. David told me in a humorous vein that Melissa is responsible for hanging up her clothes.

He wanted her and everyone listening to know that David loves Melissa and will always love her no matter what. He said he is so thankful to have Melissa as his partner, soulmate, best friend and wife. David chose a song by Carrie Underwood for his wife.