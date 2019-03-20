Golf Show At Convention Center March 22nd-24th

Golf's Biggest Brands Debut 2019 Clubs at Connecticut Golf Show

Terrific deals, indoor hitting range, fun contests, fantastic giveaways and unbelievable prizes highlight once-a-year expo at Connecticut Convention Center

For a golf club junkie, nothing tops the annual PGA Merchandise Show held each January, where the major manufacturers roll out the new clubs, apparel and accessories that will become the must-have items of the coming year. It’s the Paris Fashion Show of the golf world, a first chance to see the latest technological breakthroughs and earn a glimpse of the new sticks that promise to help all of our shots fly long and straight.

The only problem is, unless you’re a golf industry insider, you’re not on the guest list.

That’s where the Connecticut Golf Show, Mar. 22-24 at the Connecticut Convention Center, comes in.

The three-day show brings the PGA Merchandise Show experience to Connecticut each March, giving Northeast golfers their first chance to try out the drivers, irons, hybrids, wedges, putters and other golf accessories that will be the talk of the golf world in the year ahead.

Drawing over 9,000 golfers each year with its front-door goodies, golf club sales, on-site lessons and more, the Connecticut Golf Show has become the unofficial kickoff event to the New England golf season, and is one of the largest gatherings of golf retailers and exhibitors in the entire Northeast region. Over 110 exhibitors from the golf and related industries pack in under one roof, showcasing the year's hottest new clubs, the latest apparel and accessories, cool new gadgets and swing trainers, plus an on-site driving range, fun skills contests, lessons from top pros, and a front-door giveaway package that includes as many as five rounds of golf and more — all for no more than the cost of a $14 ticket.

The show's date just two months after the PGA Merchandise Show makes Hartford-area golfers among the first in the entire country to handle and hit the year's hottest new sticks on a free, indoor driving range lined with representatives of the industry’s biggest names. Many golfers spend hours on the Chris Cote's Golf Shop Testing and Fitting Zone trying out the different new drivers and irons — including the TaylorMade M5 and M6 drivers, the Callaway Epic Flash, the Cobra King F9 and more — and consulting with manufacturer’s reps to dial in the right fit for their game.

Of course, having the right clubs is just half the battle — you still have to know what to do with them. The Golf Show has golfers covered there, too, with a Main Stage featuring live swing seminars from leading experts throughout the weekend — including two-time Connecticut PGA Teacher of the Year George Connor, World Long Drive Champion David Brinker, and legendary college golf coach (who coached Keegan Bradley, among others) Frank Darby — along with multiple lesson areas from GOLFTEC and the PGA Connecticut Section in which golfers can receive private, five-minute lessons from top teaching professionals.

There are also putting, long drive, short game and closest-to-the-pin contests where golfers can win rounds of golf, stay-and-play vacations and more, plus live drawings throughout the weekend for other prizes. There’s even a 19th Hole, with a wood-paneled bar, big-screen TVs, comfortable seating and plenty of cold drinks, so that you don’t have to miss a minute of the weekend’s college basketball action.

And, it's fun for the whole family! Saturday is Kids and Family Day, featuring coupons good for play on the show's interactive games, free lessons for kids, main stage sessions geared towards junior golf, a Junior Putting Championship, and more.

Every golfer to pass through the doors will receive complimentary greens fees to four different area courses, including Blackledge Country Club, Gillette Ridge Golf Club, Goodwin Park Golf Course and Portland Golf Club, plus $10 to spend at Chris Cote's Golf Shop and a $25 greens fee credit from online booker TeeOff by PGA TOUR, while early birds will add a two-ball sleeve from Srixon and other great goodies.

And that's not all! Buy your ticket online, and you'll receive another round of golf to Blackledge.

That's as many as five rounds of golf, golf balls, $10 to Chris Cote's, a $25 greens fee credit and more — all included with the price of admission!

Tickets are $14 for adults and $13 for seniors (60+), military and first responders — and as an added bonus, and all kids under the age of 12 are admitted free each day.

So, whether it's to be among the first golfers in the country to put your hands on the hottest new clubs of the year, to take a free lesson, to win fantastic prizes, to browse from over 110 exhibitors in the golf and related industries, or just to enjoy a few hours immersed in a world of all things golf, put the Connecticut Golf Show on your calendar this year.

For complete show details, including hours, activities and a constantly updated list of speakers, sponsors and exhibitors, visit ctgolfshow.com.