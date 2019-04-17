PillowTalk: "Don't Think I'll Ever Forget Him"

It was a refreshing night on the Pillow Talk love lines on Tuesday. Refreshing in the sense that a lot of the songs that were requested hadn't been requested before. Also many of the dedications were long on memories that have stayed with listeners. For example Suzanne in Enfield reached out to her old friend Mark to let him know she was thinking of him. She had a need to request a song and get her message out. The song is by Queensryche called Silent Lucidity.

Susan from Waterbury had a message and a song for John in West Suffield. Susan said, "I don't think I'll ever forget him." Susan picked a classic love song that you don't hear that often, but I was glad to play it by Bobby Caldwell.

We played a song for Lisa who reached me on Messenger. Two of her favorites are David Cassidy and the Osmonds. Thanks to Lisa, Donny's Breeze on By ended up on the radio.

Video of Queensryche - Silent Lucidity (Official Music Video)

Video of Bobby Caldwell - What You Won&#039;t Do for Love (Album Version)